The vagus nerve is a major communication pathway between the brainstem and organs involved in cardiovascular, respiratory, and digestive regulation. The term non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation covers more than one approach. Transcutaneous auricular VNS (taVNS) places electrodes against selected regions of the outer ear, where a sensory branch of the vagus nerve is accessible. Transcutaneous cervical VNS (tcVNS) applies stimulation over the neck, where the main vagal trunk runs deeper within a complex arrangement of muscles, blood vessels, and other nerves.

The anatomical distinction changes what stimulation can reasonably be expected to reach. Auricular devices aim to engage sensory pathways from superficial ear regions, including portions of the concha or tragus, depending on the design. The entire ear is not supplied by the vagus nerve, however; neighboring sensory nerves can also respond to current. Cervical devices aim towards a deeper nerve bundle containing a different mixture of fibers. An electrode that creates a noticeable skin sensation has not necessarily reached that deeper target.

Neither approach is inherently more effective. Ear access may allow a compact, hands-free format, while a neck design may suit a short, deliberately positioned session. But the method of delivering stimulation must be assessed on its own terms, rather than assuming that two products with “VNS” on their packaging work identically.