Not all investigational peptides are designed to answer the same scientific questions. Some are studied for their interactions with specific receptors, while others are examined for molecular signalling, structural properties or cellular activity.

Retatrutide is an interesting example because it belongs to the multi-receptor research field. Its triple-agonist profile makes it different from compounds investigated through single- or dual-receptor activity.

Understanding these differences helps researchers classify peptide compounds, select appropriate experimental models and interpret laboratory findings without treating unrelated molecules as interchangeable.