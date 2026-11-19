A handgun in a jacket pocket or under a car seat can lead to an arrest in California, even if you legally own it. Penal Code section 25400 restricts carrying a concealed firearm on your person or in a vehicle without a valid license. Specific exceptions apply, but an officer who has probable cause can make an arrest.

For someone researching CCW without a permit in California, the details of the police encounter are important. Where was the firearm, and who could reach it? Its condition, the ammunition nearby, and your criminal history can all affect the charge. Proof of ownership answers only part of the question.