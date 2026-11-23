Taking time away from your career to welcome a new child is a major life transition requiring adjustment. Returning to the office after an extended absence often triggers anxiety regarding your job security and daily responsibilities. You might worry that your employer will unfairly demote you or change your working conditions while you are away.

Federal employment laws establish strict guidelines to protect your position and ensure a smooth transition back into the workforce. Here are five essential return-to-work protections that secure your career following your parental absence.