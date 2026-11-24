You don’t necessarily need both a trust and a will. A will may be enough for a relatively straightforward estate, whereas a trust could add capabilities a will doesn’t provide. The right combination depends on applicable laws, your circumstances, what you want your estate plan to accomplish, how your assets are owned, and how you want them managed or transferred.
Let’s start by comparing what a will is to what a trust is, so you could decide when you might need one or both.
A will provides instructions that take effect after death. Among other provisions, it may specify who should receive certain assets, nominate an executor and nominate a guardian for minor children. Assets that pass under a will are generally subject to probate, although the applicable process varies by state.
A trust works differently. It’s a legal arrangement that may hold and manage assets for beneficiaries. This article focuses primarily on revocable living trusts, which may hold assets during your lifetime, provide for management of those assets if you become incapacitated and allow assets held in the trust to pass to beneficiaries outside probate. A trust could also provide ongoing instructions about when and how beneficiaries receive assets.
Other types of trusts may be used for more specialized estate-planning goals.
A will may be sufficient when your assets, goals and, family circumstances are relatively straightforward. This may be the case when your main goals are directing who receives assets through your will, naming an executor and nominating guardians for minor children.
A will may also cover your needs when:
Probate is unlikely to create a significant burden. For example, avoiding probate may not be as important if the assets that would need to go through probate are relatively limited or straightforward or your state offers a simplified process for small estates.
Many of your major assets already transfer outside probate. This may be the case if beneficiaries will mainly inherit through beneficiary designations, transfer-on-death arrangements or certain forms of joint ownership.
You don’t need lifetime asset management through a trust. If powers of attorney or other arrangements address financial management during incapacity, consider with a qualified attorney whether a revocable living trust would provide additional benefits for your circumstances.
Keep in mind that estate and probate rules vary by state. The answer isn’t determined by estate size alone.
You might consider both a trust and a will if:
You own assets you want managed through a trust, such as a home or investment account, but still need a will to cover property that remains outside the trust.
You want someone to manage trust assets if you become incapacitated while also having a will to address what happens after your death.
You want beneficiaries to receive an inheritance over time or only under certain circumstances rather than all at once.
You have a blended family, minor children or a beneficiary with a disability or other specialized planning needs, and want more detailed instructions for managing and distributing assets.
You own real estate in several states and want to reduce the possibility of separate probate proceedings in multiple jurisdictions.
Someone with a living trust commonly still has a will, often a pour-over will. A pour-over will could direct eligible assets left outside the trust into it after death.
Think of it as a backup rather than a substitute for properly funding the trust. Importantly, assets transferred through a pour-over will may still have to go through probate before reaching the trust.
After you create a trust, you may have to spend additional time, money and effort putting it into effect and maintaining it. Depending on the assets involved, that may mean:
Retitling or transferring ownership of assets to the trust
Reviewing beneficiary designations to make sure they align with your estate plan
Keeping records and administering the trust
Reviewing the plan after major changes in assets, family circumstances or goals
In general, a trust only controls assets that have been properly connected to it. Assets left outside may instead pass under a will, beneficiary designation or other ownership arrangement. If none of those apply, the assets may be distributed according to state intestacy laws.
You may not need a trust if your estate and goals are relatively simple. But if you have more detailed wishes for how assets should be managed or distributed, want to avoid probate for certain assets or plan for incapacity, you might benefit from adding a trust to your will.
Keep in mind that wills and trusts are only parts of an estate plan. You might also need powers of attorney, healthcare directives, beneficiary designations and property ownership arrangements. An estate-planning attorney could help you determine which documents and arrangements fit your circumstances and work together as intended.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.