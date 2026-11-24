A will provides instructions that take effect after death. Among other provisions, it may specify who should receive certain assets, nominate an executor and nominate a guardian for minor children. Assets that pass under a will are generally subject to probate, although the applicable process varies by state.

A trust works differently. It’s a legal arrangement that may hold and manage assets for beneficiaries. This article focuses primarily on revocable living trusts, which may hold assets during your lifetime, provide for management of those assets if you become incapacitated and allow assets held in the trust to pass to beneficiaries outside probate. A trust could also provide ongoing instructions about when and how beneficiaries receive assets.

Other types of trusts may be used for more specialized estate-planning goals.