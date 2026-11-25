Stanislavs Lazdan is 5 feet 7 inches and 165 pounds. He has for the past two decades been pushing his own limits, conquering hard edges, high walls, narrow landings, and far intervals. He is a parkour enthusiast, stunt performer, action designer, and rigger. He's played Vikings and performed stunts for Stranger Things. For that work, his team was recognized at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. It was the culmination of a journey that began a long way from Hollywood.

"When I was a kid, I liked Jackie Chan movies," says Stanislavs. "His movement and stunts were insane," he says. "I dreamed of being capable of moving like him."

It was the 1990s, Latvia was on the mend after the fall of the Soviet Union, and Stanislavs was growing up in Daugavpils, a city of around 80,000 in the southeast of the country. Stanislavs had tons of energy, but his dream of being like Jackie Chan seemed destined to remain a dream.

At the age of 15, he took up breakdancing instead. Inspired by a fellow dancer who could do backflips, he began testing himself and discovered parkour, a training discipline, and freerunning. He picked up tricks from other people, or just from studying YouTube clips. That isolation coupled with his own passion made Stanislavs a creative student of movement. When there was something to be learned, he learned it. Anything else required some improvisation.

"Daugavpils is a small town," he says. "There weren't a lot of opportunities for parkour training. That pushed me to be more creative with my movement." He also began to fall in love. His love was parkour. "I'm in love with this sport," he says. "It gives you infinite opportunities to create."