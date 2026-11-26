After a house fire, recovery usually moves through safety checks, damage documentation, emergency cleanup, and repairs before reconstruction can begin. After all, the flames may be out, but smoke residue, soaked materials, and hidden damage can leave your home unsafe.

Knowing what comes next helps you make decisions without feeling rushed. Each stage has a purpose, from protecting what remains to rebuilding rooms you can safely use again. The exact process depends on the damage, so your neighbor’s experience may look different from yours.