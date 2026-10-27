Home Equity for Storm Season Repairs: What Homeowners Should Know

Storm damage can leave you with a repair list you weren't expecting. Maybe you're looking at extensive water damage, a roof that needs significant work, or a broken HVAC system. Once you know your home is safe, the next question is often practical: How will you pay for everything?

Storm-related damage adds up quickly. Across the country, severe thunderstorms, hail, tornadoes, and straight-line winds caused $51 billion in insured losses in 2025, according to the Insurance Information Institute.

Insurance may cover some of the cost. But if it doesn’t, the equity you’ve built in your home could provide another option for funds, such as through a home equity loan or cash-out refinance.

Let’s look at how to find out what your insurance covers, where home equity could help fill the gap, and what to consider before borrowing.