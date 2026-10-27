Home Equity for Storm Season Repairs: What Homeowners Should Know

Storm damage can leave you with a repair list you weren't expecting. Maybe you're looking at extensive water damage, a roof that needs significant work, or a broken HVAC system. Once you know your home is safe, the next question is often practical: How will you pay for everything?
Storm-related damage adds up quickly. Across the country, severe thunderstorms, hail, tornadoes, and straight-line winds caused $51 billion in insured losses in 2025, according to the Insurance Information Institute.
Insurance may cover some of the cost. But if it doesn’t, the equity you’ve built in your home could provide another option for funds, such as through a home equity loan or cash-out refinance.
Let’s look at how to find out what your insurance covers, where home equity could help fill the gap, and what to consider before borrowing.
After a storm damages your home, it can be hard to know what needs your attention first. Focus on the following:
Put safety first. Stay away from downed power lines, standing water near electrical sources, and areas that appear structurally unstable. If you smell gas, see significant structural damage, or believe there's an immediate danger, leave the property and contact the appropriate emergency or utility service.
Prevent further damage when it's safe. Temporary measures, such as covering a broken window or damaged area of the roof, may help protect your home until permanent repairs can be made. Save receipts for materials and professional services.
Document what happened. Take photos and videos of damaged areas and belongings before cleanup or repairs begin, when possible. Keep this documentation for your insurance claim.
Bring in professional help when needed. Significant water intrusion, flooding or other damage may require a remediation or restoration company. Don’t delay urgent work while waiting for an insurance claim decision. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recommends drying water-damaged areas within 24 to 48 hours when possible to help prevent mold growth.
After addressing immediate safety concerns and documenting the damage, you can turn your attention to insurance and begin getting a clearer picture of the potential costs.
Homeowners insurance may cover some storm-related damage, depending on your policy and what caused the damage. Here are some next steps:
Start your claim. Contact your insurance company to report the damage and ask what documentation you'll need and what to expect during the claims process.
Review your coverage. Find out which repairs may be covered and whether your policy has specific limits or exclusions that apply.
Check your deductible. Your deductible is the amount you're responsible for paying toward a covered claim. Knowing that amount can help you estimate your share of the repair bill.
Get repair estimates. Written estimates from qualified contractors can give you a clearer idea of the work your home needs and how much it may cost.
Compare the numbers. Once you receive the claim decision, compare the expected insurance payment with your repair estimates. This can help you identify costs you'll need to cover yourself.
If possible, wait until you have the insurance decision and reliable repair estimates before deciding how you’ll pay for it all. You may find that insurance covers much of the work, leaving you with a smaller amount to cover through savings, financing, or a combination of both.
Once you know how much of the repair bill you’ll need to cover, you can explore whether your home equity can help. First, it helps to know how much equity you may have and how lenders determine what you can borrow.
Home equity is the difference between your home's current value and the amount you still owe on your mortgage and other loans secured by the property.
For example, if your home is worth $400,000 and you owe $250,000 on your mortgage, you have about $150,000 in equity:
$400,000 home value − $250,000 mortgage balance = $150,000 in home equity
You may not be able to borrow the full amount of your equity. A mortgage lender can help you estimate how much you may be eligible to access and explain your options.
From there, you can compare the three primary ways to access equity for home repairs.
With a home equity loan, you receive the money in one lump sum and pay it back in regular installments. These loans often have fixed interest rates, so your principal and interest payment stays consistent.
A home equity loan may be a good fit if you already know roughly what your repairs will cost. If a contractor has quoted $25,000 for roof and structural work, for instance, a lump-sum loan may be easier to match to the project.
Every lender sets its own home equity loan requirements. Depending on the lender, factors such as your available equity, credit history, income, and debt-to-income ratio (DTI) may be part of the qualification process.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau also offers information about how home equity loans work and what to know when your home secures the loan.
A home equity line of credit, or HELOC, gives you access to a credit line that you can generally draw from as needed during a set period.
That flexibility can be helpful when repairs happen in stages. You might need money for immediate water remediation first, then additional funds for drywall, flooring or electrical work later.
HELOCs commonly have variable interest rates, which means the rate and payment can change over time. Think about how a range of possible payments would fit into your monthly budget, not just the amount you're approved to borrow.
A cash-out refinance takes a different approach. Instead of adding a second loan, you replace your current mortgage with a new, larger one and receive the difference in cash.
This option changes the terms of your primary mortgage, so compare your existing loan with the new one. Look at the new interest rate, closing costs, monthly payment, and loan term to understand how refinancing could affect both your current budget and your total borrowing costs.
Not every storm repair calls for financing. But when the work is extensive and insurance leaves a sizable gap, accessing home equity may give you another way to complete important projects while keeping some savings available.
You might consider it for:
Major roof replacement or repairs
Water remediation and structural work
Electrical or HVAC system repairs
After completing the immediate repairs, you may also want to think about ways to prepare your home for future storms. Depending on where you live, stronger roofing, storm shutters, or other mitigation improvements may help reduce potential damage. FEMA provides guidance for homeowners on projects that can help reduce future disaster risk. Local building officials and licensed contractors can also help you identify improvements suited to the weather risks in your area.
If you know you need financing but aren’t sure which home equity option fits your needs, a few questions can help you narrow it down:
How much will you actually need? Subtract expected insurance proceeds and any savings you're comfortable using from the estimated repair total.
What would the payment look like? Compare the potential payment with your regular monthly expenses and other debt payments.
What will borrowing cost overall? Review the interest rate along with any applicable closing costs, origination fees, and other charges.
How much savings do you want to keep available? Maintaining some emergency savings can give you flexibility if another home expense comes up.
How will you use the money? A lump-sum home equity loan might be a fit for covering a one-time repair cost, while work completed over several stages may be better suited to a line of credit.
You can also ask lenders to explain how a home equity loan, HELOC, or cash-out refinance would work with your specific numbers. Seeing the potential costs and payments side by side can make it easier to decide.
Your home equity is a resource you’ve built over time, and it may give you more flexibility when storm repairs create expenses you weren’t planning for. If borrowing is part of the solution, focus on finding an option that covers what you need without stretching your monthly budget. That can help you move forward with the repairs and turn your attention back to enjoying your home.
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