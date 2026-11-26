Success can often mask some very unhealthy habits. Ask yourself: when was the last time you had an evening off without checking your emails, thinking about tomorrow's deadlines, or feeling that you should be doing something more productive?

For many high achievers, switching off is often harder than getting things done. And that can have consequences that go well beyond occasional tiredness.

A 2026 study published in BJPsych Open found that 30.8% of full-time workers met the criteria for higher-risk alcohol use, yet fewer than one in ten identified themselves as heavy drinkers. Work-related stress was one of the contributing factors, of course.

It’s incredibly easy for an unhealthy coping mechanism to slip into an otherwise successful professional routine. A drink after work or at a business dinner might seem like an ordinary part of the routine, but what happens when alcohol becomes your most reliable way to manage pressure or stress? And what about the other costs of a lifestyle that leaves little time for sleep, exercise, or genuine recovery?