Vitamin B12 helps your body make red blood cells, keeps your nervous system working properly and helps release energy from food. Your body can't make it, so it has to come from food or supplements. That's why so many vegans, vegetarians and busy adults in the UK keep a bottle of B12 drops on the shelf.

Not all B12 drops are made the same, though. Some use methylcobalamin, some use hydroxocobalamin, and some combine two forms. Some are pure water and B12, while others add glycerine, flavourings, sweeteners or preservatives. Strength ranges from 50 micrograms to 3000 micrograms per serving.

We compared five popular B12 liquids sold in the UK on the things that matter most: the form of B12, how much you get per serving, what else is in the bottle, and how easy each one is to take every day. Here's what we found.