Vitamin B12 helps your body make red blood cells, keeps your nervous system working properly and helps release energy from food. Your body can't make it, so it has to come from food or supplements. That's why so many vegans, vegetarians and busy adults in the UK keep a bottle of B12 drops on the shelf.
Not all B12 drops are made the same, though. Some use methylcobalamin, some use hydroxocobalamin, and some combine two forms. Some are pure water and B12, while others add glycerine, flavourings, sweeteners or preservatives. Strength ranges from 50 micrograms to 3000 micrograms per serving.
We compared five popular B12 liquids sold in the UK on the things that matter most: the form of B12, how much you get per serving, what else is in the bottle, and how easy each one is to take every day. Here's what we found.
The best B12 drops name the exact form of B12 on the label, such as methylcobalamin, adenosylcobalamin or hydroxocobalamin.
Strength varies widely, from 50 mcg to 3000 mcg per serving, so compare the full serving rather than the number on the front.
Short ingredient lists suit people who want to avoid glycerine, sweeteners, flavourings or preservatives.
Sublingual drops are designed to be held under the tongue, which suits anyone who finds tablets hard to swallow.
If you think you may be low in B12, speak to your GP or pharmacist before choosing a supplement.
Bioactive B12 Liquid (3000 mcg): Best overall for purity and strength
Viridian Liquid B12: Best for flavour and flexible dosing
Pure Encapsulations B12 Liquid: Best single-form methylcobalamin liquid
BioCare Nutrisorb Vitamin B12: Best gentle, low-dose option
BetterYou Boost B12 Oral Spray: Best drop-free alternative
We focused on the details you can check on a label rather than marketing claims:
Ingredient form: Which type of B12 the product uses, and whether it is named clearly.
Formulation: What else is in the bottle, from carriers to flavourings and preservatives.
Strength per serving: How many micrograms you get in one measured serving.
Ease of use: How a serving is measured and taken, and whether it can go under the tongue or into a drink.
Product quality: Packaging, dietary suitability and clear directions.
Price was considered, but it did not decide the ranking on its own.
If a clean label is your top priority, this liquid B12 from UK brand Nature Provides is hard to beat. Each 1 ml serving (about 13 drops) provides 3000 mcg of B12 as methylcobalamin and adenosylcobalamin, in a formula with no colourings, flavourings, sweeteners, alcohol, glycerin or preservatives. You hold it under the tongue for 30 seconds before swallowing.
Key features:
Form: Methylcobalamin and adenosylcobalamin
Strength: 3000 mcg per 1 ml serving
Size: 50 ml, 50 servings
Packaging: Violet glass bottle with glass pipette
Pros: Two-ingredient formula, vegan, made in the UK, high strength in a small serving.
Cons: No flavour to mask the taste, and it should be used within six months of opening.
Viridian's liquid also pairs methylcobalamin with adenosylcobalamin, but in a base of glycerine, water and natural orange oil, so it has a mild orange taste. Each 0.5 ml dose gives 500 mcg, and the directions allow adding it to food or drink, taking it straight into the mouth, or holding it under the tongue.
Key features:
Form: Methylcobalamin and adenosylcobalamin
Strength: 500 mcg per 0.5 ml
Size: 50 ml
Base: Glycerine, water and natural orange oil
Pros: Pleasant orange flavour, vegan, flexible ways to take it.
Cons: Contains glycerine, which some people prefer to avoid; lower strength per serving than the top pick.
Pure Encapsulations keeps things to a single form of B12. One full dropper (1 ml) provides 1000 mcg of methylcobalamin, in a base of purified water and vegetable glycerin with citric acid, potassium sorbate and stevia leaf extract.
Key features:
Form: Methylcobalamin
Strength: 1000 mcg per 1 ml
Size: 30 ml, 30 servings
Base: Purified water and vegetable glycerin
Pros: Single active form, easy one-dropper serving, lightly sweetened with stevia.
Cons: Contains preservatives and a sweetener; smaller 30 ml bottle.
BioCare's Nutrisorb liquid uses hydroxocobalamin in a simple purified water base. Ten drops provide 50 mcg, and the drops can be taken under the tongue or added to water, juice or milk, which suits people who struggle with tablets.
Key features:
Form: Hydroxocobalamin
Strength: 50 mcg per 10 drops
Size: 15 ml
Base: Purified water with citric acid and potassium sorbate
Pros: Gentle daily amount, water-based, flexible ways to take it.
Cons: Much lower strength than the other picks; contains preservatives; small bottle.
If you would rather skip the dropper altogether, BetterYou's oral spray delivers B12 as methylcobalamin onto the inside of your cheek. Four sprays provide 1200 mcg of B12, along with chromium and green tea extract, in a natural apricot flavour.
Key features:
Form: Methylcobalamin
Strength: 1200 mcg per 4 sprays
Size: 25 ml
Extras: Chromium and green tea extract
Pros: No measuring, tasty apricot flavour, easy to carry.
Cons: Not a drop; contains added ingredients such as xylitol, flavouring and a preservative alongside the B12.
Labels should name the exact form. Methylcobalamin and adenosylcobalamin are the two forms your body uses directly, hydroxocobalamin is a natural form often used in UK prescriptions, and cyanocobalamin is the most widely used form in supplements. If you prefer a particular form, the ingredient list is where to confirm it.
Some drops contain only water and B12. Others add glycerine for texture, flavourings for taste, or preservatives for shelf life. None of these automatically make a product worse, but a short list is easier to check if you have dietary preferences or sensitivities.
Front-of-pack numbers can mislead because serving sizes differ. One brand's serving is 1 ml, another's is 0.5 ml, and a spray counts in sprays. Compare micrograms per full serving, then check that the serving fits what you need.
Drops held under the tongue suit people who dislike tablets. Drops that can go into a drink suit people who want something easy to remember. Sprays suit people on the go. The best product is the one you will take consistently and measure accurately.
B12 comes mainly from animal foods, so plant-based eaters and anyone following a restricted diet should review where their B12 comes from. Count fortified foods and other supplements before adding drops, and check how to choose a multivitamin so each product you add fills a real gap.
Absorption is the reason many people choose drops, so it is worth being clear. Sublingual drops and sprays are designed to be held in the mouth, which suits people who find tablets difficult. However, the US National Institutes of Health notes there is no evidence that absorption of supplemental B12 varies by chemical form, so pick a form you are comfortable with rather than one promising dramatic results. Taking the right amount every day matters more than the label's claims.
If you have a diagnosed deficiency, pernicious anaemia or take metformin, your GP or pharmacist should guide the type and amount of B12 you use. Keep taking any prescribed injections or tablets unless your clinician changes your plan.
The best B12 drops in the UK name their B12 form clearly, give you a measurable serving, and keep the ingredient list to what you are comfortable taking. Our top pick leads for purity and strength, Viridian suits anyone who wants flavour, Pure Encapsulations offers a single-form methylcobalamin liquid, BioCare gives a gentle low-dose choice, and BetterYou's spray is the easiest drop-free option. Check the label against your routine, and speak to a pharmacist if you are unsure which strength suits you.
Are B12 drops better than tablets? Drops are easier to take for people who dislike swallowing tablets, and many can be held under the tongue or added to a drink. Research has not shown that one format or chemical form is clearly absorbed better than another, so choose the one you will use consistently.
Which form of B12 is best? Methylcobalamin, adenosylcobalamin, hydroxocobalamin and cyanocobalamin are all used in supplements. Check the label for the named form and choose one that suits your preferences, or follow your clinician's advice if you are being treated for a deficiency.
How much B12 do I need? The nutrient reference value used on UK labels is 2.5 mcg a day, but supplements often contain much more. If you are taking B12 to correct a deficiency, your GP will set the amount.
Can vegans take B12 drops? Yes. All five products in this guide are described as suitable for vegans. Check the label of any other product before buying.