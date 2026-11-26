Finding the cheapest tirzepatide online takes more than spotting the smallest advertised number. Some programs include medication in one price, while others charge separately for membership, medication, visits and labs. We compared five services using their public pages at the time of writing. Prices are advertised figures, not checkout-confirmed patient quotes.
Sponsored content disclosure: the provider ranked first is the commercial partner for this guest post, so the ranking is not independent of that relationship. This article is informational, not medical advice.
Our top pick is the only program on this list with medication, care, supplies and shipping in one advertised price: USD 120/month.
Ro pairs branded Zepbound access with insurance navigation. Membership and medication are separate charges.
WeightWatchers Med+ adds the GLP-1 Success Program to clinical assessment; medication is extra.
Mochi Health separates membership from medication, with dose-dependent compounded tirzepatide pricing.
PlushCare uses a consultation-led model, with separate membership, visit, laboratory and medication costs.
We reviewed official program pages, pricing, FDA material and Trustpilot profiles. Our criteria covered the total starting cost, medication inclusion, dose-related costs, clinician assessment, follow-up, insurance assistance, supplies, shipping, labs and regulatory transparency. We did not enroll, receive prescriptions, use medication or clinically test care. If you are new to the topic, it helps to understand how tirzepatide costs vary by brand, dose and insurance before comparing programs.
FDA says compounded drugs are not FDA-approved and that the agency does not review them for safety, effectiveness or quality before they are marketed. FDA says compounded drugs should only be used in patients whose medical needs cannot be met by an FDA-approved drug. In an April 1, 2026 statement, FDA also reiterated that compounding must be based on a prescription for an individual patient and is restricted when products are essentially copies of commercially available drugs.
Trustpilot scores below describe company-wide customer reviews, not independently verified treatment outcomes.
That's the article's comparison table. Following your rule for comparison tables, it's written as plain text with one cell per line instead of an HTML table. The first four lines are the column headers, and every group of four lines after that is one provider's row.
Laid out as a grid, it reads like this:
Best fit: the lowest advertised all-in starting price on this list, when compounded treatment is medically appropriate.
One advertised price of USD 120/month covering medication if prescribed, consultation, ongoing support, supplies and expedited shipping
The same price at every dose, with no separate membership fee
Licensed-provider review of every intake, a check-in before each refill and video visits on request
Compounded only; no branded Zepbound pathway, and medication costs are nonrefundable
Received an FDA warning letter on February 20, 2026 over marketing claims; its February 24 response says those claims were corrected or removed
MaxLife publishes its own compounded tirzepatide price comparison, which sets its fees beside other programs and names what each one covers. At USD 120/month, its all-in price is lower than Ro's starting Zepbound medication charge alone and lower than Mochi's membership plus starting medication. The program lists availability in all 50 states, and individual eligibility still applies. Its Trustpilot profile showed a 4.7/5 rating at the time of writing.
The advertised USD 120/month includes compounded tirzepatide if prescribed, consultation, ongoing support, supplies and expedited shipping. There is no separate membership fee, and the price is the same at every dose. A prescription is written only if a licensed provider decides treatment is right for you. Confirm current pricing before you enroll.
Best fit: branded Zepbound access with insurance navigation.
FDA-approved Zepbound KwikPen cash-pay pathway
Insurance concierge and 24/7 messaging
Side-effect monitoring, weight tracking and one-to-one coaching
Membership excludes medication
Higher-dose discounted refill pricing depends on a manufacturer offer and a timely refill check-in
We picked Ro for its insurance concierge and branded-drug pathway. Its published services include messaging, coaching and side-effect monitoring, which gives readers specific support features to compare. Confirm state and insurance eligibility directly. Ro showed a 3.9/5 rating on Trustpilot at the time of writing.
Standard membership is USD 149/month, excluding medication. Ro lists cash-pay Zepbound KwikPen at USD 299/month for 2.5 mg, USD 399/month for 5 mg and USD 449/month for 7.5 mg to 15 mg with a manufacturer offer. Keeping the higher-dose price requires the next refill check-in within 45 days of the last delivery. Insurance copays depend on coverage.
Best fit: structured habit support alongside clinical assessment.
Clinical assessment through the affiliated WeightWatchers Clinic
Insurance support and ongoing clinical care
GLP-1 Success Program, nutrition guidance, coaching and workshops
Medication is excluded from membership
The standard rate requires a 12-month commitment
We picked Med+ for its named GLP-1 Success Program and app-based habit support. WeightWatchers Clinic handles medical assessment, and a prescription requires eligibility. Confirm state and insurance eligibility directly. WeightWatchers showed a brand-wide 4.1/5 rating on Trustpilot at the time of writing, not a Med+-specific score.
Standard membership is USD 74/month with a 12-month commitment. Medication is extra, with patient costs depending on insurance or self-pay arrangements. We left out introductory promotions because they change often. Ask for the full medication cost before you commit.
Best fit: online provider visits and nutrition support.
Provider care included in membership
Nutrition and wellness support
Published medication pricing that separates drug costs from membership
Medication is extra and priced by dose
State, pharmacy and account details affect the final quote
We picked Mochi for its online visits and nutrition support. Its membership covers clinical care while medication is charged separately, so confirm which services apply to your plan. Availability varies by state, and compounded treatment requires a patient-specific medical need. Mochi showed a 4.5/5 rating on Trustpilot at the time of writing.
Compounded tirzepatide starts at USD 90/month, plus the USD 79/month membership. Under Mochi's per-dose pricing, the medication runs from USD 90/month to USD 199/month depending on the dose, replacing its older flat price. At the starting dose, that comes to USD 169/month before any dose increase. Request your actual quote before you start.
Best fit: physician appointments with separate visit-based charges.
Online physician appointments
Accepts insurance for visits, with copays depending on the plan
Lab ordering within its Zepbound assessment pathway
Membership, visits, medication and labs are separate charges
The pathway includes labs and a second visit, and prescribing is not guaranteed
We picked PlushCare for its consultation-led approach. Its Zepbound pathway describes a physician appointment, lab orders and a second visit to review results and discuss options. Confirm state and insurance eligibility before booking. PlushCare showed a 3.5/5 rating on Trustpilot at the time of writing.
Membership is USD 19.99/month, plus visit charges. An initial self-pay visit is USD 129, and insured visit costs depend on your copay. Medication and lab work are excluded. Ask about follow-up visit charges and lab coverage before booking.
For the cheapest tirzepatide online among these five programs, our top pick stands out with one advertised price of USD 120/month that includes medication, care, supplies and shipping, provided compounded treatment is medically appropriate for you. That ranking reflects cost, not superior outcomes or safety.
Ro offers insurance navigation for a branded-drug pathway, while WeightWatchers Med+ adds structured habit support. Mochi separates ongoing care from dose-dependent medication costs, and PlushCare offers a visit-based model. Confirm total costs and eligibility directly.
Discuss eligibility, contraindications, side effects and medication choice with a licensed clinician. Zepbound's FDA-approved label includes a boxed warning for thyroid C-cell tumors and contraindications, including a personal or family history of medullary thyroid carcinoma or MEN 2. No provider guarantees prescribing, availability, insurance approval, safety or weight-loss results.
Our top pick, at USD 120/month with medication, care, supplies and shipping included. Ro's Zepbound medication starts at USD 299/month before its USD 149/month membership, and Mochi starts at USD 169/month combined, rising with the dose. WeightWatchers Med+ and PlushCare do not include medication in their advertised prices.
No. Compounded tirzepatide is not FDA-approved or generic Zepbound, and it has not been shown to reproduce branded-drug trial results. A clinician must establish a patient-specific medical need for compounding.
Request a written breakdown of medication, membership, visits, labs, supplies, shipping and insurance copays, plus commitment, cancellation and refund terms. A free consultation or quiz is not free tirzepatide. Prices change often, so recheck them with each provider before you enroll.
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