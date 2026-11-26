We reviewed official program pages, pricing, FDA material and Trustpilot profiles. Our criteria covered the total starting cost, medication inclusion, dose-related costs, clinician assessment, follow-up, insurance assistance, supplies, shipping, labs and regulatory transparency. We did not enroll, receive prescriptions, use medication or clinically test care. If you are new to the topic, it helps to understand how tirzepatide costs vary by brand, dose and insurance before comparing programs.

FDA says compounded drugs are not FDA-approved and that the agency does not review them for safety, effectiveness or quality before they are marketed. FDA says compounded drugs should only be used in patients whose medical needs cannot be met by an FDA-approved drug. In an April 1, 2026 statement, FDA also reiterated that compounding must be based on a prescription for an individual patient and is restricted when products are essentially copies of commercially available drugs.

Trustpilot scores below describe company-wide customer reviews, not independently verified treatment outcomes.

That's the article's comparison table. Following your rule for comparison tables, it's written as plain text with one cell per line instead of an HTML table. The first four lines are the column headers, and every group of four lines after that is one provider's row.

Laid out as a grid, it reads like this: