he Blue Ridge Parkway, which many Upstate riders reach in a couple of hours, carries an established speed limit of 45 miles per hour in most places, according to the National Park Service. Speed alone is rarely the problem on that road. The trouble tends to come from curves that tighten with little warning, deer at dusk and gravel washed onto the pavement after a rainstorm.

Look closer and the hazards of cold-weather riding stand apart from the summer ones. Shaded switchbacks hold frost long after the sun reaches the open stretches, wet leaves collect in the apex of a turn, and sections of mountain roads may close when ice sets in. Tires also lose temperature with the air, so grip during the first few miles is lower than most riders expect.

Gear matters here as well. South Carolina requires a helmet only for riders under 21, along with eye protection, but the law sets a floor rather than a recommendation. Many seasoned riders wear a full-face helmet, an armored jacket, gloves and boots regardless of age, partly because foothills crashes so often injure the head, the hands and the legs.

Fuel, food and daylight deserve planning as well. Short December days mean that a ride which starts at noon may finish after dark, when deer move and reflective surfaces ice over, and cell service in the hollows between ridges is spotty. Riders who share a route and an expected return time with someone at home give emergency responders a place to start looking if something goes wrong.

Group touring adds its own complications. A staggered formation works on open road, while in tight curves each rider needs a single lane position and room to adjust. Riders who drop out of the group to pull over do better at a marked pullout than on a blind shoulder where the next bike has no time to react.