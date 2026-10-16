Temporary Construction Wall Rental: 7 Best Options Compared for 2026

For a hospital wing that renovates in phases, this is the rental I'd shortlist first, because the same panels can leapfrog from phase to phase and are reusable more than 50 times.

Fits this project: Phased work in occupied healthcare buildings. RealWall and FireblockWall exceed ICRA Class IV and V, LiteBarrier exceeds ICRA Class IV, and the systems offer integrated negative air panels with 12-inch duct collars.

Two workers install about 100 linear feet per hour with a tool-less lift-and-drop connection and one Allen wrench, and RealWall and LiteBarrier telescope from 6'10" to 10'3", taller with extensions.

If a phase runs with sprinklers shut off, the company's NFPA 241 guidance points you to FireblockWall, with its one-hour rating (ASTM E119, Intertek-listed) and STC 40. RealWall, LiteBarrier, and FireblockWall all carry ASTM E84 Class A.

W.E. Bowman, a Richmond, Virginia healthcare contractor, ran 5,200 feet of containment across seven phases, and the walls paid for themselves after five of them with 75% overall savings versus drywall.

Rental setup: The company takes rental inquiries directly and rents nationally through Sunbelt Rentals, its exclusive partner since 2022, at 17 dedicated Sunbelt Rentals Temporary Walls locations as of September 2026, with plans to grow to about 50 over two years.

RealWall and LiteBarrier rent there, FireblockWall only at select locations, and StackBarrier isn't listed. A Select Partner network of over 10 regional providers covers other markets.

Price: Quote only as of October 2026, with no published rental rates. The one public figure is a purchase range from the starter-kit FAQ: about $180 to $530 per linear foot, depending on the system.

Trade-offs: In the company's own words, reusable walls cost more on day one and need storage, panel tracking, and a crew that takes a shift or two to find its rhythm. Small one-off jobs rarely justify a purchase, which is where renting earns its keep.