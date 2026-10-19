At the high end of the market, the perimeter is the first impression. A fence frames the architecture before anyone reaches the front door, so it's worth asking a design question rather than a purely practical one: what kind of fence best suits a luxury home?

The best fit is one that matches the home's architecture and lasts. Ornamental iron or steel suits traditional estates, horizontal wood or mixed materials suit modern homes, and stone-look panels add privacy.

That short answer covers style, but material is only half the equation. The way a fence is planned, fabricated, and installed decides whether it reads as part of the property's design or as an afterthought bolted on at the end.