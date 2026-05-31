5 Most Fashionable Luxury Home Features Right Now

Like anything in the complex world of art and fashion, the trends of luxury interior design can change over time.
Certain styles become outdated, while others are timeless classics that never lose their appeal.
Whether you’re looking for your next property or want to elevate your current home, these are just five of the most sought-after features in the world of luxury homes right now - take a look!
Now naturally your home location can’t be changed, but if you’re in the process of hunting for a new home, it’s worth considering.
There is little more luxurious than a property which overlooks stunning views, whether it’s serene countryside or a lively and luminous city skyline. But choosing a property based on the landscape it overlooks can have a further added benefit. Location is a major factor in house pricing, particularly if the property is in a quiet, undisturbed spot that lends itself to a peaceful life. Equally, one with plenty of nearby amenities may also increase its value for a certain type of buyer.
Considering location when buying is a fantastic way to ensure your purchase is a long-term investment.
A breathtaking view is to be envied, but a private outdoor space has a number of benefits contributing to your overall quality of life and elevate your home.
A beautiful outdoor space, for instance, one with wooden decking or luxurious Cox & Cox garden furniture for sunny days, is the perfect space to host guests.
But it’s also great for your mental health, and highly sought after in family homes as it’s ideal for those with pets and children.
Natural lighting elevates a room, and is great for a dedicated working space for those who operate remotely.
There are many ways to achieve this - floor-to-ceiling windows are hugely popular at the minute, whilst a conservatory or glazed roof is a favourite for many high end buildings, not least of all the Crown Estate which has seen renovations with the aid of Lonsdale Metal.
These styles are particularly suited to the summer months, when sunlight illuminates the room.
The markers of luxury are not just aesthetic.
As smart technology evolves, its functionality in the home is a marker of investment, taste, and admiration for innovation.
For instance, centralised control systems that can manage light, heat, and sound (amongst other features) reflect a lavish convenience, while features such as smart locks, doorbells, and CCTV systems are prudent for protection.
If you have an interest in technology, smart devices are worth the investment, and there are more examples available than you would suspect - from thermometers to baby monitors!
An en-suite bathroom is one of the most luxurious features a home can have, especially when coupled with spacious master bedrooms.
Features such as rainfall showerheads, steam rooms, heated flooring, and ceiling speakers such as those from Lithe Audio can also transform the en-suite space for maximum comfort.
These are just five classic and cutting edge features that can elevate a property to the next level of luxury.
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