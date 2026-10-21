Downsizing a Large Home: The Category Nobody Plans For

Downsizing a large home means deciding what deserves a place in your next chapter, and jewellery is often one of the easiest categories to overlook. Furniture needs measuring, artwork needs wall space, and wine collections require careful packing, but jewellery can disappear into a small box and move with you without a second thought. Before long, pieces you haven't worn in years are taking up space in another home.

The challenge is that jewellery isn't just another household possession. Some pieces hold sentimental value, others may interest collectors, and some have financial value based largely on their precious-metal content. Without taking time to understand the differences, you could overlook a worthwhile sale or part with an item that deserves a closer look.

A little planning can make the process much simpler. By deciding what you'll realistically wear, identifying pieces that need professional appraisal, and separating collector value from material value, you can make more informed choices before moving day.