How to Choose a Custom Home Builder in St. Petersburg

Say you've finally found the lot. Maybe it's a tired 1950s ranch a few blocks from the water, or a gap between two bungalows where a house used to stand, and you're already standing on the sidewalk arguing with yourself about paint colors for a porch that doesn't exist yet. Then the practical question sneaks up on you: who do you trust to build the thing?

Pinellas County makes that harder than it sounds. Nearly every neighborhood is built out, the flood maps matter, and the weather has opinions. Pull up a chair.