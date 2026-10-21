Planning Shade Over Your Texas Pool: What to Know Before Next Summer

A few items on Dale's list would separate a structure that lasts from one that has you pacing the kitchen at midnight when a storm rolls through.

**Wind.** Texas wind is no joke. How does the structure handle gusts, and what happens to the fabric in a storm?

**Posts and footings.** Big structures lean on posts set into the ground. Are they engineered for your soil and the size of the cover? Inground pools and buried utility lines can shift where footings can go.

**Frame and fabric.** Powder-coated steel and UV-rated fabric. ShadePro's pool page describes powder-coated steel frames and commercial-grade fabric that blocks up to 98% of UV rays, a nice benchmark for what to ask any installer.

**Permits and HOA rules.** Cities and associations treat shade structures differently, so check with yours before you sign, and ask the installer what paperwork they handle.

**Looks.** Color, shape, height. Finished-project photos teach you more than any description.