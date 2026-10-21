Planning Shade Over Your Texas Pool: What to Know Before Next Summer

Picture a guy named Dale, somewhere around New Braunfels, stepping out his back door barefoot at 4 p.m. in August, yelping, and doing a little hopping dance across the pool deck while his kids laugh so hard they nearly fall in. Dale is not special. Pretty much everyone in the Hill Country has done the hop. October is a fine moment to quit hopping, since a shade project planned now can be standing by the time the first real heat arrives.
Dale's first assumption would be that shade is about comfort, and it is. The lounge area cools off, so people sit outside at 3 o'clock rather than hiding in the living room with the air conditioner. But there's a health angle he might not consider. The EPA says UV rays peak between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., and that water reflects them, raising your chance of sunburn. Mostly underwater all day and still pink as a shrimp by supper. Ask any parent.
Then there's the patio set. His cushions fade to the color of weak tea and a resin chair eventually cracks down the middle, which lines up with what ShadePro's pool page says about unprotected poolside furnishings wearing down in the sun.
Say Dale types "pool shade" into his phone and gets a parade of those floating plastic balls. Cute idea, wrong job. They blanket the water, which does nothing for the spot where a human being sits with a drink.
What he wants is cover overhead. That means a shade sail, a canopy, or a larger permanent structure, and they behave differently in Texas weather. Sails look light and modern. Canopies feel like an extra room outside. The big structures shade a whole seating area and the edge of the pool, all in one go.
Parents usually start here, and for good reason. Little kids burn fast, and the pool edge is where they spend snack breaks and towel-off time. A shaded spot near the water lets you keep them out of the harshest light without marching the whole crew back inside.
One more thing: sight lines. Posts and sails shouldn't block your view of the water from the patio door or the kitchen window, so go sit in your usual spot and imagine where the cover would land.
Pumps, heaters and controls cook in direct sun, which is why people ask how to shade pool equipment. The cover over your lounge chairs may not reach the equipment pad at all, so plan for it separately.
Give your yard a day of attention. Where do the shadows fall at 10 a.m., at 2 p.m., late in the afternoon? The sun hangs lower in winter than it will next July, so a corner that looks nicely covered today could be baking by summer. A good designer works through all those angles before a single post goes into the ground.
A few items on Dale's list would separate a structure that lasts from one that has you pacing the kitchen at midnight when a storm rolls through.
**Wind.** Texas wind is no joke. How does the structure handle gusts, and what happens to the fabric in a storm?
**Posts and footings.** Big structures lean on posts set into the ground. Are they engineered for your soil and the size of the cover? Inground pools and buried utility lines can shift where footings can go.
**Frame and fabric.** Powder-coated steel and UV-rated fabric. ShadePro's pool page describes powder-coated steel frames and commercial-grade fabric that blocks up to 98% of UV rays, a nice benchmark for what to ask any installer.
**Permits and HOA rules.** Cities and associations treat shade structures differently, so check with yours before you sign, and ask the installer what paperwork they handle.
**Looks.** Color, shape, height. Finished-project photos teach you more than any description.
Dale will find his favorite look by scrolling through real backyards. If you want to see custom sails and canopies built for backyard pools, ShadePro, a New Braunfels company, explains its approach there and offers a free estimate.
Give yourself one weekend. Photograph the yard at three times of day. Write down what bugs you most, whether that's the scorching deck, the faded chairs or the kids squinting through lunch.
Dale's list would take twenty minutes. Every installer conversation after that goes smoother, and by summer he's in a chair under a cover, wearing flip-flops he no longer needs.
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