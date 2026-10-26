How to Get Your Car and Bike to a Second Home

Most second-home owners ship their car and motorcycle instead of driving them, and it costs less than people expect. Car transport runs about $0.64 to $0.88 a mile, so a sedan going from New York to Palm Beach usually costs about $800 to $1,050 on an open trailer, with delivery in four to seven days. A motorcycle takes up less room on the truck and is strapped down differently, but it can travel on the same schedule.
Book transport one to two weeks before you want the vehicles at the other house.
Luxury, classic, and low-mileage cars usually go in an enclosed trailer.
Tell your insurer where you'll keep the car for the season. It can change your policy.
There was a time when the drive south or west was part of the ritual. Load the trunk, leave Manhattan early, spend a night somewhere in the Carolinas, and roll into Palm Beach the next evening. Some people still enjoy that. Most stopped doing it after the second or third year.
The math isn't really the reason. It's the time. Two days on I-95 is two days not spent at either house, and it puts another 1,200 miles on a car that might be worth six figures. If you own a motorcycle too, someone has to ride it or trailer it, and nobody wants to tow a bike through Virginia traffic.
So the cars go on a truck, and the owners fly.
Distance matters most, then the route. Trucks run the big corridors, like New York to Florida or Chicago to Arizona, all the time, so those lanes cost less per mile than a pickup at the end of a long country road in Vermont.
For open-trailer car shipping, here's a rough guide based on current rates:
Enclosed transport costs more. It's the version with solid walls and a liftgate, and it's what most owners choose for a Porsche, a vintage Mercedes, or anything with paint they'd rather not have sandblasted by highway grit. The car rides inside, out of the rain and away from whatever the truck ahead kicks up.
Timing follows distance:
New York to Palm Beach falls in the 800 to 1,499 mile range, so plan on most of a week.
A bike isn't just a small car on a trailer. It has to stay upright the whole way, which means using wheel chocks and soft straps instead of the chains that hold cars down. Good drivers attach straps to solid points on the frame or triple clamps and avoid anything that bends, like levers or bodywork.
If the bike is a custom build, a vintage Ducati, or anything you'd be upset to see scratched, ask for enclosed transport. Some owners also crate their motorcycles, especially for long trips, though that adds cost and takes some time at both ends.
You can book motorcycle shipping together with the car. The two vehicles don't always ride on the same truck, since bikes sometimes travel with haulers set up specifically for them, but booking together keeps the paperwork and timing in one place.
A few things to do before the bike leaves:
Run the fuel down to about a quarter tank.
Check tire pressure and make sure there are no leaks.
Remove saddlebags, GPS units,, and anything that can come loose.
Leave one key with the driver.
The busiest time to ship south is late fall, when people head to Florida and Arizona for the winter. Spring is the reverse. If you book in the middle of the rush, you'll still get a truck, but your pickup window may be wider and the price a little higher.
Book one to two weeks ahead. Pickup usually happens within one to three days of the date you ask for. Give the company a few days of flexibility, and it's easier for them to fit your car onto a truck already heading your way.
Try to have the cars arrive a day or two after you do. That way someone is home to sign for them, and you aren't stuck in a rental waiting.
At pickup, the driver walks around the car with you and notes every scratch and chip on a form called the Bill of Lading. Take your own photos too, with the date on them, of every side, the wheels, the interior, and the odometer. It takes five minutes, and you'll be glad you did if anything comes up later.
Clear out the car before it goes. Personal items aren't allowed inside during transport, and they wouldn't be covered by insurance anyway. Garage door openers, toll tags, and the umbrella in the back seat all come out.
At delivery, look the car over in good light before you sign. If something's new, write it on the form right there. Signing a clean receipt and calling about a scratch two days later makes everything harder.
The trucking company's cargo insurance covers the car while it's on the truck. Open trailers typically carry around $100,000 per vehicle, and enclosed haulers go higher. If your car is worth more than that, ask about the limit before booking, and check what your own policy covers in transit.
Once the car is at the second house, call your insurer. Where a car is garaged affects your rate, and some policies expect to be told if it'll spend several months at a different address.
Registration usually stays in your home state unless you're changing your legal residence. If you're thinking about making Florida your primary residence, for example, the car will need Florida registration and plates after you establish residency, and the deadlines are short.
When you head back north, one car often stays behind. A battery tender keeps it from going flat. Fuel stabilizer matters more for motorcycles, which can have carburetor or injector problems after months of sitting. A breathable car cover in the garage is better than a plastic one, especially in humid places like South Florida.
Most vehicle transport in the U.S. is arranged by brokers who work with networks of independent haulers. A good one checks each hauler's operating authority and insurance before handing over your car, and gives you a pickup window you can actually plan around. Monarch Transport Group, for instance, works this way, matching cars and motorcycles with vetted haulers on each route.
When you compare quotes, the cheapest one is rarely the best. A price well below the rest usually means no driver wants the job yet, and your car sits until the number goes up.
How much does it cost to ship a car from New York to Florida?
Usually around $800 to $1,050 on an open trailer for a standard car. Enclosed transport costs more.
Can I ship a car and a motorcycle together?
Yes, you can book them together. They may travel on different trucks, since motorcycles are often moved by haulers equipped for bikes.
How long does it take to ship a car to a second home?
Anywhere from one day to two weeks, depending on distance. New York to Florida usually takes four to seven days.
Should I ship my car in an enclosed trailer?
For luxury, classic, or freshly detailed cars, most owners do. It protects the paint from weather and road debris.
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