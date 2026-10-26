How to Get Your Car and Bike to a Second Home

There was a time when the drive south or west was part of the ritual. Load the trunk, leave Manhattan early, spend a night somewhere in the Carolinas, and roll into Palm Beach the next evening. Some people still enjoy that. Most stopped doing it after the second or third year.

The math isn't really the reason. It's the time. Two days on I-95 is two days not spent at either house, and it puts another 1,200 miles on a car that might be worth six figures. If you own a motorcycle too, someone has to ride it or trailer it, and nobody wants to tow a bike through Virginia traffic.

So the cars go on a truck, and the owners fly.