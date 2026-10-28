What HOA Documents Can Help Prove a Termite Damage Claim?

Termites cause an estimated $6.8 billion in property damage each year, according to the National Pest Management Association, and standard homeowners insurance almost never covers it.
In most cases, termite damage doesn’t happen overnight. Instead, it occurs gradually as the structure is slowly eaten away. The damage often isn't noticeable until floors start to sag or walls sound hollow when tapped.
After the damage is assessed, a termite damage claim often depends on two factors. First, it must be determined who was aware of the termite problems. The other factor is knowing when that awareness started.
In HOA neighborhoods, the association files can point to both. Boards, management staff, and the pest company may log signs as they appear, sometimes well before a single homeowner realizes what is going on. But what documents can you request from your HOA?
Let’s find out which documents are helpful to prove your termite damage claim.
Having termites in your home may mean that your pest control company did not uphold their end of the deal. Unfortunately, homeowners' insurance doesn't usually cover termite damages.
A termite problem is seen as preventable through proper maintenance, not as a sudden event that insurance is designed to cover. That leaves two other paths to recovery.
A homeowner can bring a claim against the pest control company that issued a termite bond or inspection certificate. In an HOA community, the homeowner can also look at what the association knew about termites and how it responded, which may support a claim against the HOA.
Budgets and reserve fund reports are usually the first on the list, and for good reason. HOAs typically keep financial records, which contain their budget, reserve fund report, and vendor payment history. These documents may prove whether funds were assigned for pest control or repairs, whether the association’s agreement with the pest control company expired or was not renewed, and whether the HOA paid for treatment in some areas but not others. The absence of expense history, especially at the time when the damage started, might be considered relevant information.
Termite issues often appear in writing first in the minutes of board and committee meetings, long before the problem becomes evident to an individual homeowner. The minutes may include information about a resident’s complaint, the board’s consideration of an infestation in the common area, or the board’s vote to authorize emergency extermination services.
If the owner found the damage after the board learned about termites, the meeting minutes might show when the board first learned of it. The dates matter in a claim for negligence or breach of contract. They can help explain who had notice, the board or the pest control company, and whether that party acted in a reasonable way.
HOAs usually contract with pest control firms to manage common areas, and some contracts also cover unit-level bond work. These agreements, along with any inspection or clearance reports, show what the firm agreed to treat, inspect, or repair.
A clean inspection report followed by an infestation a few months later can be strong evidence that the inspection missed something. In Georgia, clearance letters use a standard state form that covers only visible, accessible areas on the day of the inspection.
The covenants, conditions, and restrictions of the community, together with the bylaws, often make mention of which entity is responsible for controlling pests. These documents also spell out who maintains shared structures versus privately owned ones. That matters most in townhouses and condos, where walls and crawl spaces are often common property.
Most states, including Georgia, give HOA members the right to inspect the association's financial records, meeting minutes, and governing documents.
The process varies by state. In Georgia, members of an HOA organized as a nonprofit corporation generally must give at least five business days' written notice. Typically, any request must be made in writing to the board or the management company.
Then, you can talk to a Georgia termite damage lawyer or in your state to take legal action against the pest control company that failed to treat your home or breached a bond.
Pulling these records is often the first real step in figuring out whether a termite claim is worth pursuing and against whom. A pattern of missed inspections, an unrenewed pest control contract, or board minutes acknowledging a known infestation can change a case from "the homeowner missed something" to "someone else failed to act on information they already had."
It’s important to review these records along with the homeowner’s termite bond and inspection history. That review can help determine whether there's a claim against the pest control company, the HOA, or both.
HOA documents are meant for community governance, not for use as evidence in a homeowner's legal dispute. But in reality, these papers often end up serving both purposes. These documents could prove a point about a timeline that the homeowner’s own documents cannot establish.
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