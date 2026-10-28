What HOA Documents Can Help Prove a Termite Damage Claim?

Termites cause an estimated $6.8 billion in property damage each year, according to the National Pest Management Association, and standard homeowners insurance almost never covers it.

In most cases, termite damage doesn’t happen overnight. Instead, it occurs gradually as the structure is slowly eaten away. The damage often isn't noticeable until floors start to sag or walls sound hollow when tapped.

After the damage is assessed, a termite damage claim often depends on two factors. First, it must be determined who was aware of the termite problems. The other factor is knowing when that awareness started.

In HOA neighborhoods, the association files can point to both. Boards, management staff, and the pest company may log signs as they appear, sometimes well before a single homeowner realizes what is going on. But what documents can you request from your HOA?

Let’s find out which documents are helpful to prove your termite damage claim.