Big changes in life usually translate to big changes in your home. Such changes include welcoming a new baby, bringing home an aging parent, children finally leaving the nest, going through a divorce, coming into family belongings, or relocating due to work. When any of these happen, it is very easy for clutter to build up and overtake your space.
The solution is not to get a perfect minimalist home. All you need is a plan to ensure that the possessions that support your new chapter remain in your life, while those that do not are removed. And this article will show you just how to prepare your home for a major life transition without creating clutter.
The easiest way to avoid frustration with the entire organization process is not to try to do it all in one weekend. Instead, break it down one space or room at a time. It’s often best to start with possessions with little or no sentimental value. Typical examples include:
Expired items in the pantry
Clothes you have not worn in the past year
Old paperwork,
Broken or unused household items
Instead, use sorting bins to group items into clear categories of keep, donate, recycle, and discard. Making these simple decisions early helps you make the harder ones later.
Memories will always resurface during life transitions. This can make it very difficult for you to let go of certain items even when they are no longer part of your current life.
Don’t start sorting photo albums, heirlooms, or children’s art projects. Leave these items for when you’re done with other everyday items. To maintain special memories, you can:
Digitize photographs and artwork
Hand down sentimental heirlooms to loved ones
Major life changes can change how your home serves you. For instance, having a new baby in the house often creates a need for space. A self storage unit can be a practical way to protect your belongings in cases like these. They will give you the extra space your new lifestyle dictates. Storage will also buy you the time you need to decide the future of each of your possessions.
Decluttering isn't a one-time project. Small daily habits make the biggest difference over time.
Try these simple routines:
Give every item a designated home.
Keep countertops and tables as clear as possible.
Return items to their place after using them.
Follow the "one in, one out" rule whenever you buy something new.
Spend 10 to 15 minutes each evening putting things back where they belong.
These habits make cleaning easier and help prevent clutter from slowly returning.
A major life transition event can feel stressful and overwhelming, and that is understandable. However, this is a fantastic time to refresh and restyle your home. You can focus on creating a suitable space for your current lifestyle with less clutter.
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