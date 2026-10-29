Big changes in life usually translate to big changes in your home. Such changes include welcoming a new baby, bringing home an aging parent, children finally leaving the nest, going through a divorce, coming into family belongings, or relocating due to work. When any of these happen, it is very easy for clutter to build up and overtake your space.

The solution is not to get a perfect minimalist home. All you need is a plan to ensure that the possessions that support your new chapter remain in your life, while those that do not are removed. And this article will show you just how to prepare your home for a major life transition without creating clutter.