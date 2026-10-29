Raising Global Citizens: How Modern Families Are Bringing the World Into Their Homes

In today’s global world, many parents hope their children will grow up informed and tolerant of cultures worldwide. Learning about countries, languages, and customs can foster curiosity and open-mindedness, and it can better equip children to interact with people from different backgrounds.

Internationalizing children's perspective doesn't necessarily mean going abroad, sending them to international schools, or paying for costly programs and courses. Children can learn so much about cultural differences from the people they meet and the things they do at home.

There are many ways to explore the wider world from the comfort of your own home. You can cook meals from around the world, learn a few words in a language to communicate with native speakers, learn about cultural events in countries across the globe, and even make friends with children from different backgrounds. Children see cultural diversity as normal when parents naturally incorporate these experiences into family life.