Garage Door Safety for Families With Kids and Pets

Older children can learn to use the wall button and the manual release safely, but they should know the rules before they are given responsibility. Show them how to check that the door is fully closed, how to notice a door that is hanging or unbalanced, and when to ask an adult for help. A child who understands the door is more likely to stay safe.

For families in Georgetown, a technician can inspect the door and sensors, test the safety systems and explain any changes that would make the garage safer. You can learn more about safety inspections on our garage door service in Georgetown, TX page, or visit the Century Garage Door Service homepage for details on all our services.