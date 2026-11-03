Garage Door Safety for Families With Kids and Pets

The garage is one of the most dangerous places in the home for young children and pets. Vehicles, tools, chemicals and a heavy moving door sit in one space, and a child can be drawn to the door without understanding the risk. A few simple habits and a regular safety check make the garage far safer for everyone in the household.
Children should never play near a garage door or under one that is moving. Make it a clear family rule that everyone stays back until the door has fully stopped. Explain why the rule matters in simple terms, and practice it with younger children. Adults should follow the rule too, because children learn by watching.
Most modern openers have an auto-reverse system that stops and reverses the door if it meets resistance. Test it once a month. Place a flat object, such as a piece of wood, on the floor under the closing door and press the button. The door should reverse on contact. If it does not, stop using the opener and arrange service, because the safety system is essential for protecting children and pets.
The sensors near the floor should be aligned, clean and mounted about six inches above the ground. A misaligned sensor can fail to detect an object, and the door may continue to close. Wipe the lenses, check the indicator lights and make sure the wiring is not damaged. If a sensor does not respond when you block it, the door should not be used until it is fixed.
Keep remotes and keypad codes away from children. A child who presses a remote may open or close the door unintentionally, and a child who learns a keypad code can enter the garage at the wrong time. Change default keypad codes, remove access for anyone who no longer needs it and store spare remotes in a secure place.
Store chemicals, sharp tools, paint and fuel on high shelves or in a locked cabinet. Keep the path between the house and the car clear of toys and bicycles. Pets should stay out of the garage while the door is in use, and they should not be allowed to wander near the opening when the door is moving. A clear area reduces the chance of a child or pet getting hurt.
Hinges, rollers, springs and the track all create pinch points as the door moves. Teach children never to put their fingers near the hinges or the track. Keep a finger-safe guard or a hinge cover if your door supports one. Regularly inspect the panels for gaps that could trap a small hand.
A yearly professional tune-up checks the springs, cables, rollers, opener and safety systems. A technician can spot wear that a homeowner might miss, such as a spring that is nearing the end of its cycle life or a cable that has started to fray. Families who keep up with inspections catch problems early, long before a child or pet is at risk.
If a child or pet is caught under a closing door, stop the door immediately using the wall button or remote, and then call emergency services if anyone is injured. Do not try to free a child by lifting the door. Once the situation is safe, have the door inspected before it is used again, because a door that failed to reverse once may fail again.
Garages often sit next to living space, and fumes from vehicles and chemicals can travel into the house. Keep the door between the garage and the home closed and sealed. Never leave a car running in the garage with the door closed, and store fuel and solvents in approved containers away from heat sources.
Older children can learn to use the wall button and the manual release safely, but they should know the rules before they are given responsibility. Show them how to check that the door is fully closed, how to notice a door that is hanging or unbalanced, and when to ask an adult for help. A child who understands the door is more likely to stay safe.
For families in Georgetown, a technician can inspect the door and sensors, test the safety systems and explain any changes that would make the garage safer. You can learn more about safety inspections on our garage door service in Georgetown, TX page, or visit the Century Garage Door Service homepage for details on all our services.
Make the monthly auto-reverse test part of your household routine, check the sensors when you change the batteries in your smoke alarms, and schedule a yearly inspection. A few minutes of attention each month protects the people and animals you care about most.
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