What Pests Move Indoors When Temperatures Drop? A Seasonal Homeowner’s Guide

Mice and rats become particularly troublesome as nights get colder. Once rodents discover a warm structure with reliable food, they have little incentive to leave. Kitchens and pantries deserve extra attention, but pet food, birdseed and bulk dry goods stored in garages can also attract them. Transfer vulnerable foods into sturdy containers with secure lids rather than relying on thin bags or cardboard boxes.

Rodents often reveal themselves before homeowners actually see one. Droppings in cabinets, scratching noises inside walls, gnawed packaging and shredded paper or insulation can signal activity. Check behind appliances and beneath sinks, especially around plumbing penetrations. Sealing access points early is far more effective than waiting until signs appear throughout the house.

Garage doors are another common weak spot. Inspect the rubber seal along the bottom and corners, where age and repeated use can create gaps. An attached garage offers a relatively protected first stop, followed by easy access to other parts of the home if interior doors or wall openings are not properly sealed.