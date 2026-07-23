Eco-Friendly Pest Control Options Available to Montreal Residents

Pest problems are a fact of life for most homeowners, but the way we deal with them has changed a lot over the past decade. Montreal residents in particular are becoming more thoughtful about what they spray, place, or release inside their homes. Between growing concerns about children and pets, worries about groundwater contamination, and a general shift toward greener living, more people are asking the same question: is there a way to keep pests out without relying on harsh chemicals?

The good news is yes, and Montreal has more eco friendly pest control options available than most people realize.