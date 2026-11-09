What a Roof Replacement Costs in Calgary in 2026

Hail is the obvious one. Alberta has had at least one major hailstorm every year for the past two decades, so more Calgary homeowners are choosing impact-resistant shingles, which cost more than standard ones.

Then there's winter. A Chinook can push temperatures above freezing in the middle of January and melt snow on the roof, and the water refreezes overnight. Repeat that all winter and water works its way under shingles and along the eaves. A roof here needs a tougher build than one in a milder climate.