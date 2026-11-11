How to Match Discontinued Tiles to an Existing Interior

Request a sample taken from the stock being offered where possible. A showroom sample from another production run can help identify a design without showing precisely what the remaining boxes contain. For a tile with varied graphics or veining, ask to see several pieces so that one unusually quiet or strongly patterned sample does not determine the decision.

Set the sample beside a clean area of the existing installation and look at it in daylight and under the lighting used in the evening. Compare its surface reflection as well as its color. Have the installer measure the actual size, thickness and edge profile. Those details affect whether a replacement can follow the existing layout and finish at an appropriate level.

Include grout in the comparison. Ask the installer to review the existing joint width and grout appearance alongside the sample. New grout can look different from aged grout, so matching the tile alone may leave a visible change around the repaired area. Discuss the expected result before deciding how much of the surface to renew.

For a patterned surface, compare the scale and direction of the design across several pieces. A sample with similar colors can still introduce a larger motif or a different visual rhythm. Photograph the proposed arrangement from the doorway as well as close up. The view from the rest of the room may make a difference obvious that is easy to miss while examining a single tile.