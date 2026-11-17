Luxury living in Ireland is evolving, with the spaces people wish to linger in and use becoming increasingly important. From the leafy Victorian avenues of South Dublin to seaside estates along the Wild Atlantic Way, this shift is becoming increasingly visible. Savvy homeowners are now looking for more than just a kitchen extension or loft conversion. Instead, they are looking beyond the main house, transforming underused outdoor areas into architecturally impressive, self-contained sanctuaries.

Today’s bespoke garden rooms represent a departure from the timber sheds and draughty conservatories of previous decades. These standalone garden rooms are designed to respond to contemporary needs, providing privacy, tranquillity, and easy indoor-outdoor flow. A luxury garden retreat, whether used as an executive study, a private wellness studio, or an entertaining lounge, adds another dimension to modern Irish life.