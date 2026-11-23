When our water heater died a few years ago, my husband spent an entire morning on the phone. He called five plumbers. Two didn't answer. One said maybe next week. One gave a price that made us gasp. The last one could come that afternoon. We felt lucky.

Last month, our dryer started making a weird noise. I opened an app, read reviews of three repair techs, picked one with good ratings, chose a time slot, and got a confirmation in minutes. No phone tag at all.

That shift, from phone calls to apps, is changing how homeowners book all kinds of help. Cleaning is one of the biggest examples. If you want to see how it works, this Homeaglow home cleaning service review from GearBrain is a good walkthrough. The writer, who works from home, put in a zip code, browsed cleaner profiles with rates, reviews, photos, and supply info, then chose hours and paid online. They could message the cleaner ahead of time. The reviewer liked the clear rates and the ability to choose a cleaner, but also noted that quality varies and the best cleaners book up fast.