Properties bordering the Intracoastal Waterway, canals, or the Atlantic Ocean require specialized structural engineering. Building a heavy concrete vessel filled with tens of thousands of gallons of water too close to a seawall introduces immense lateral pressure - known as a surcharge load - that can bow or collapse the seawall over time.

To prevent structural shifting in loose coastal sand or near water edges, structural engineers frequently specify deep foundation systems. These typically involve driving concrete pilings or installing helical steel piers down to stable limestone bedrock before the gunite shell is shot. While this adds to the upfront engineering budget, it guarantees the pool remains completely level and crack-free, protecting both the vessel and the adjacent seawall.