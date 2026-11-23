Almost 50 million people participate in golf nationwide, making it a growing pursuit for players of all ages, and luxury homeowners are especially well positioned to take their sporting pastime and turn it into a feature of their properties. This surge reflects a broader shift toward year-round performance tuning without having to leave the house.

When the weather turns unplayable, outdoor access drops to zero, which makes climate-controlled practice environments essential for serious players. Private installations eliminate travel time to distant country clubs, giving owners immediate access to high-end launch monitors and impact screens. The tech is impressive, but you need to think carefully about how it's set up and installed to make the most of what it can do.