The single most important item in a home office is arguably the executive seating. One of the things that has always defined many offices is thickly padded chairs with black leather that create a psychological barrier. A modern office should boast a chair that is easily approachable and agile. That means it should have a minimalist makeup that meets highly complex and invisible ergonomic technology.

A statement lounge-inspired silhouette works well here. An option with rounded cushions, a shaped backrest, and breathable mesh back precisely gives lumbar support and better blood flow. Good detailing also shows that the chair was made with interiors in mind, while a slim profile ensures the room is not overwhelmed.