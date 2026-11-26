Furniture left indoors faces dust, paint, falling materials, and impact. Covers protect surfaces but do not give workers room to carry lumber or equipment. Small valuables are also harder to control when several trades enter the property.

A monthly storage container rental provides lockable space without trips to a distant facility and can be extended if the project runs long. Midstate Containers offers 10-, 20-, and 40-foot rentals in California, subject to inventory. Listed units include double cargo doors and a lock box.