How to Properly Pack Items for Storage Units

Start with boxes that can carry weight without bending at the corners. For books, tools, dishes, and canned pantry items, use small boxes. Save large ones for blankets and light decor, since good packing tips often begin with choosing the right box size.

Use packing tape, not school tape or old masking tape, and seal the bottom with two strips across the seam. Add packing paper, bubble wrap, or towels inside gaps so items cannot shift during transport.

Plastic bins are useful when you need moisture resistance and easy stacking, especially for clothes, holiday items, and documents going into self storage units. Choose clear bins when possible, then tape a simple list on top so nothing becomes a mystery later.

For longer moves, use mattress bags, furniture blankets, wardrobe boxes, and silica gel packets for sensitive items. Avoid thin trash bags for fabric, since they tear easily and trap odors. Clean containers before filling them every time.