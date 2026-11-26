Asked in Resident's Ask Debbie column why a room full of good furniture can still feel unfinished, interior designer Debbie Travin put lighting first on her list of missing layers, ahead of rugs, window treatments, and art. The American Lighting Association warns that a chandelier too small for its room will actually make the space look smaller.

Getting the scale right starts with the table, and so does the hanging height. On their design page covering dining room lighting, Butler Lighting of High Point, NC folds both into one rule:

"The chandelier should be at least ½ the width of the table and should hang 30-36” above the table surface. Ceiling height and room size will determine the correct sizing of the fixture."

Half the table's width and 30 to 36 inches of clearance make a workable baseline. The ceiling height and room size in that second sentence are where most adjustments come from, and the American Lighting Association's guidance helps most with the room.