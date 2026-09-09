Ask Debbie: The Interior Design Questions Homeowners Ask Most

A beautiful home is more than a collection of beautiful things. In this edition of Ask Debbie, interior designer Debbie Travin, founder and lead designer of DLT Interiors, answers the questions homeowners bring to her most often: how to find your personal style, how to design for two people with different taste, why a room full of good furniture can still feel unfinished, how lighting changes everything, how to make a home livable without giving up sophistication, and when to trust the design process. The common thread is simple. The interiors that last are timeless, personal, and designed around how people actually live. Her answers draw on years of designing luxury residential interiors, renovations, and turnkey homes.