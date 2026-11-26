A kitchen’s first signs of wear often appear in motion: a drawer begins to drag, a door drops out of alignment, or the finish around a frequently used handle becomes difficult to clean. The cabinet fronts may still look current, yet the room starts to feel tired.

Lasting cabinetry depends on several decisions working together. Materials need to suit their purpose, joints must hold the box square, and hardware has to carry the intended load.

Careful installation and sensible maintenance protect those choices. Here is how to assess the details behind the finish.