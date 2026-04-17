7 Design Details to Make Your Kitchen Cabinets Look and Feel More High-End

Your kitchen cabinets probably work okay. They hold all your pots and pans. They close properly. But when you take a long, good look at them, you might realize they aren’t as stylish as you'd like. They do the job. They just don’t spark joy aesthetically.

You don’t have to tolerate that. And you certainly don’t need to renovate the whole space to fix it. Some cabinet design tweaks can make your kitchen look more luxurious. Ready to give your cabinets a makeover? Here are seven ways to give them an upscale upgrade.