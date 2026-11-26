Once the family knows roughly what’s there, the options come into focus. Each one fits a different kind of collection.

Keeping them in the family. Heirs who listen to records, or who want a piece of a parent’s taste, may claim specific titles. It helps to settle this before any outside party sees the collection, so nothing promised to a grandchild ends up in a sale lot.

Estate sale or auction. An estate sale company can include records alongside furniture and decor, and an auction house may take on a collection with notable titles. Both can work well, though records may be priced quickly as part of a larger sale, and auction timelines don’t always line up with a closing date.

Selling directly to a buyer. Some record buyers make house calls for larger collections, which avoids hauling heavy crates anywhere. A family-run buyer such as cashforrecords.com, for example, describes a visit in which the records are graded on-site, the offer is explained and payment is made at the visit rather than through consignment or auction. That particular business serves customers in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Ohio, so families elsewhere would need to look for a similar local or regional buyer.

Whatever the route, it’s reasonable to ask how the records will be graded, whether the offer covers the whole collection or selected titles, and what happens to anything the buyer doesn’t take.