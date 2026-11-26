A whole-yard makeover is rarely necessary. Start by noticing where the dog runs, waits,s or changes direction: a path beside the fence, the route to the back door, or the ground around a play area. Identifying these worn spots helps you cover only the areas that need ...

For many households, backyard turf for your dogs makes the most sense in these frequently used spots, where grass struggles to recover between bursts of play. A permeable surface lets water pass through and protects the soil from paws, helping to prevent the ground from breaking up and turning muddy. Targeting the busiest parts keeps installation focused and leaves unaffected lawn available for ordinary growth.