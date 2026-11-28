Some moves give you months. Others give you three weeks. A company transfers you. A closing slides up. A player gets traded on a Tuesday. The truck is the easy part. Everything around it is hard. What comes? What goes? How is it packed? Who points in the new kitchen on move day?
That's a move concierge. We're organizers who plan the whole move across Dallas-Fort Worth. Movers carry the furniture. We plan the move. The goal is a new house that works when the furniture lands. Nobody has a spare Saturday.
Anyone short on time. Anyone moving into more house than one person can set up alone. Think of a new job, a growing family or a downsizing. Think of two households becoming one.
Every move has a deadline. Every move has a long list. A concierge owns the list. You keep your work and your weekends.
It starts before the first box. We talk timeline. We ask about both homes. Which rooms must work first? When we can, we walk both houses. We map where things land. Then we pack. The packing follows the map.
Every box gets a destination room. Your primary closet box stays apart from the garage box. One is for day one. One can wait.
On move day, we're in the new house. We tell the crew where each thing goes. You don't answer a hundred questions while holding a lamp.
Then we unpack in order. Kitchen, bathrooms and beds come first. The goal is a livable first night. Closets and the rest follow. The boxes, the paper and the debris leave with us.
We don't drive the truck. You hire the movers. We work with whoever you pick.
You know the feeling. You open a box. Why did I carry this across town? On a short timeline, that gets expensive. Everything you bring needs a spot. The new house isn't lived in yet.
So we edit first. Keep. Donate. Toss. All before anything goes in a box. You stop paying to move things you don't want. It takes time up front. It means fewer boxes to carry. It means fewer to unpack.
Zero judgment, ever.
Walk the house room by room. Decide as you go. Start with the rooms you use least. The garage. The guest room. The attic. Those rooms often hold things nobody wants.
Measure your big pieces. Sofas. Beds. Dressers. Then check the doorways in the new house. Check the stairs, too. A sofa that won't fit is a very expensive surprise.
Photograph the new rooms. Sketch where the big pieces go. Tape the outlines on the floor if you can. Then the crew knows where each piece goes.
Keep the important things with you. Documents. Medications. Jewelry. Laptops and chargers. Put them in a bag you carry yourself. Don't let that bag ride on the truck.
A box marked "kitchen" tells you little. A box marked "kitchen, counter drawers, open first" tells you where to walk. That one habit speeds up unpacking.
Pack a first-night box for each person. Put in what you reach for before bed and before coffee. Sheets. Towels. Chargers. Medications. A kettle. Pack it last. It comes off the truck first.
Confirm the crew's arrival time the day before. Clear a path from the door to the truck. Leave room for the truck to park. Move your cars if you need to.
Keep kids and pets out of the way. A friend's house works. So does a sitter. A quiet room with the door shut works too.
Pick one spot in the new house and direct traffic from there. Or hand that job to someone who knows the plan. Every box has a destination room. The crew only needs to read the label.
Walk the old house at the end. Open every closet. Check every cabinet. Look in the garage. Things hide in corners.
Start with the kitchen. Make coffee. Cook one simple dinner. Make every bed. Stock every bathroom. That's the whole first night.
Then work room by room. Open the boxes marked first. Put things where the label says. Flatten each box once it's empty. Stack the paper by the door. A cleared floor makes the house feel like yours.
Give the closets a few days. Unpack them with care. Clothes hung in a hurry get rehung later. Take your time with the closets.
We tell most families to book four to six weeks out. Summer fills first. June through August closings take the calendar in North Texas.
Plenty of moves don't allow that. Start the plan early. Ask what's possible. The sooner it starts, the more room it has.
A few jobs are yours. They can start today. Book the movers. Set up utilities at both houses. File a change of address with the U.S. Postal Service online. Pick the date forwarding starts.
Then hand off the rest. That matters most when one person must report to work right away. A new executive may have only days. So may a player joining a team. A concierge can plan the packing and the setup while they report in.
Ask any concierge these. Will you walk both homes first? Who talks to the moving crew? Which rooms get unpacked first? Why? What happens to the boxes afterward? Do you bill by the hour? What costs extra?
The answers show how the move will run. You'll know before anyone tapes a box.
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