The Summer Hosting Habit That Could Be Attracting Rodents to Your Home

Summer changes the rhythm of a home. Doors are left open later, meals move outside, and gardens become the setting for everything from relaxed lunches to polished evening entertaining.

For many households, especially those with terraces, landscaped gardens or outdoor kitchens, this now feels entirely natural. The home becomes more open, more social and more fluid.

Yet that ease can come with an unnoticed downside. The habits that define summer hosting can also create the conditions rodents look for.