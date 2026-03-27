How to Prep Your Home for Pest Season

The warmer seasons are fast approaching. Like humans, pests also take advantage of the sunny weather. If you have noticed pests in the past, such as ants in your kitchen or mice in your garage, now is the time to begin taking preventative measures. Contacting professional pest control is the best way to prevent pests before infestation becomes a problem.
Entry points may not be as noticeable in the winter time, because most pests hibernate, go underground, or stay in warm winter shelters they find by the Fall. But, when the seasons warm, those entry points become a bigger problem. Anything from rodents to ants use entry points.
Most entry points are small cracks or gaps that are easy to overlook. Check around your foundation, windows, and doorframes for any openings that pests could squeeze through. Steel wool, caulk, and weatherstripping are all effective materials for sealing these gaps and keeping pests from making their way inside.
Don't forget to inspect areas where utility pipes and wires enter your home. These are common access points that often go unnoticed until a pest problem has already developed.
Pests are attracted to moisture just as much as they are to food and warmth. Damp areas in and around your home create ideal conditions for a wide range of pests, including mosquitoes, cockroaches, and carpenter ants.
Walk around your property and look for areas where water tends to collect, such as clogged gutters, low-lying areas in your yard, or leaky outdoor faucets. Inside the home, check under sinks and around appliances for any signs of moisture buildup. Addressing these issues before pest season hits can significantly reduce your chances of an infestation.
Your yard is often the first place pests take up residence before making their way indoors. Overgrown shrubs, piles of firewood, and leaf debris all provide ideal hiding spots and nesting grounds for a variety of pests.
As the weather warms up, take time to trim back vegetation, move woodpiles away from the exterior of your home, and clear out any debris that has accumulated over the winter months. Keeping your yard tidy removes the harborage areas that pests rely on to thrive.
Once pests are active, food sources become a major draw. Ants, rodents, and cockroaches are all opportunistic feeders that will seek out any available food left unsecured in your home.
Keep pantry items stored in airtight containers and avoid leaving pet food out overnight. Make sure your trash cans have tight-fitting lids both inside and outside the home. Taking these simple steps eliminates easy food sources and makes your home far less attractive to hungry pests.
Even the most diligent homeowner can miss signs of pest activity or entry points that are hard to detect without a trained eye. Scheduling a professional pest inspection at the start of the season is one of the most effective steps you can take to get ahead of potential problems.
A licensed pest control technician can identify vulnerabilities around your property, spot early signs of infestation, and recommend a targeted treatment plan before pests have the chance to take hold. Don't wait until you see the problem — contact us today to schedule your spring pest inspection.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.