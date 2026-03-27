How to Prep Your Home for Pest Season

Entry points may not be as noticeable in the winter time, because most pests hibernate, go underground, or stay in warm winter shelters they find by the Fall. But, when the seasons warm, those entry points become a bigger problem. Anything from rodents to ants use entry points.

Most entry points are small cracks or gaps that are easy to overlook. Check around your foundation, windows, and doorframes for any openings that pests could squeeze through. Steel wool, caulk, and weatherstripping are all effective materials for sealing these gaps and keeping pests from making their way inside.

Don't forget to inspect areas where utility pipes and wires enter your home. These are common access points that often go unnoticed until a pest problem has already developed.