What To Consider When Updating Kitchen Handles
It may not be the first thing that springs to mind, but changing kitchen handles can have a huge impact on your kitchen’s aesthetic, feel and even function on a day-to-day basis.
Handles are one of the most frequently touched items in space, so how you design and place them can affect both comfort and visual flow. This blog breaks down the factors you should consider, so your update feels intentional, practical, and enduring.
Matching Handles With Overall Kitchen Style
Kitchen Handles should be part of, not competing with, your overall room design. In many cases, the best way to complement contemporary kitchens is with straightforward linear handles. On the other hand, more traditional styles can be balanced with softer curves or tried-and-true detailing.
All of the cabinets are aligned, which contributes to the kitchen having a very consistent feel. Having said that, it is also capable of producing an atmosphere that appears visually disorganised or disorderly.
Size, Proportion, and Visual Balance
When it comes to comfort and aesthetics, the size of the handle is extremely important. It's possible that small handles will feel awkward, while large ones can take over cabinetry.
The use of proportion is what gives the impression that everything is organised and purposeful. Additionally, by calculating the distance between each hole, you can avoid drilling holes that are not necessary or markings that are not presentable during the installation process.
Comfort, Grip, and Everyday Usability
Although a handle may look appealing in photographs, it may be difficult to use in real life. You will quickly discover that surfaces with shallow grooves, sharp corners, or slick surfaces are extremely frustrating.
In busy kitchens, comfort is key since drawers and cabinets are always being opened. Because the edges are rounded, you won't miss a beat or feel anything.
Finish Choice and Maintenance Needs
Many different finishes can be applied to handles, such as brushed metals, matte, or gloss. It is easier for fingerprints, scratches, and wear to be visible on certain finishes, although they are beautiful.
Choosing a finish that is appropriate for your cleaning routine, for instance, is another factor that plays a significant role. The kitchen can also be made to look clean without the need for constant legwork if it offers features that require little maintenance.
Durability and Build Quality
The construction of kitchen handles must be of high quality because they are used on a daily basis. Unlike what you might think, handles that are poorly constructed will eventually tarnish, become sloppy, or wear out much sooner than you might think.
Quality materials last, keeping your handles solid and looking fresh throughout the years. Investing in good hardware is often worthwhile in the long run.
Accessibility, Safety, and Long-Term Use
The handles of home appliances should be designed in such a way that they are accessible to all members of the household, from younger children to more senior members of the family. It is possible that designs that are more awkward or narrow will make your job as a dewar end user more difficult.
Most homeowners want their handles to be practical and compatible with leading-edge design without taking all the attention away from beautiful cabinetry.
Small Updates That Make a Lasting Difference
Updating your kitchen is easy, and changing the handles is one of the best ways to do it. Take them together and then consider comfort, proportion, durability and “style”, and you’ve got a combination that is practical but polished.
Choose wisely, and your kitchen handles won’t just look great—they’ll also enhance the ways in which your kitchen functions each day.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.