Luxury homes, hidden mould and what healthy design really looks like

Luxury homes are usually defined by sight and touch. Perfectly skimmed plaster, honed stone, cashmere throws, curated art. Yet some of the most carefully designed residences share a quiet flaw that does not show up in listing photos: hidden moisture and mould. It might sit behind hand-crafted millwork in a Park Avenue apartment, bloom along a shadowed grout line in a marble bathroom, or gather in the cool corner of a wine room.

Interior designers and architects are speaking more often about indoor air quality as a pillar of modern luxury. Wellness real estate, biophilic design and toxin-aware materials are all part of the conversation, but mould remains one of the least glamorous topics in a very glamorous world. For owners invested in longevity, performance and aesthetics, learning how to get rid of mould in a way that respects both health and design has quietly become a form of understated status.