How to Cool Your Home Without the Equipment Taking Over

A concealed ducted mini split changes the standard assumption about where AC lives in a room. The indoor unit sits inside the ceiling void or a wall cavity, connected to ductwork that routes to slim, flush-mounted grilles. From inside the room, there's almost nothing to see.

For homeowners who have spent real money on how a room is designed, this matters. A custom-built-in library, a panelled primary bedroom, and a living room planned around a specific art arrangement: all of those decisions stay intact when the AC system is designed to disappear.

The cost is real. Concealed ducted systems are more expensive to install than wall-mounted alternatives, and the installation requires ceiling void access and more skilled planning. But for a home where the interior has been considered carefully, it's one of the few HVAC options that doesn't ask you to make a visual concession.