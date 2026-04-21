The Luxury Garden Room Boom - And Why High-End Homeowners Are Investing in Outdoor Living

For years, luxury at home was measured by what happened inside. Statement kitchens, dressing rooms and spa-style bathrooms carried most of the attention. Now, the focus is shifting outward.

Outdoor spaces are being reconsidered as part of the home’s overall experience rather than as decorative backdrops. In high-end properties, the garden is no longer expected to be simply attractive. It is being shaped as somewhere to retreat, host, focus and unwind.

Within that broader shift, the garden room has become one of the most compelling features in contemporary luxury homes.