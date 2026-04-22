How to Maintain a Lawn Mower for Peak Performance?

At the start of the mowing season, give the mower a thorough once‑over. Change the oil if you skipped it in fall, swap in a fresh air filter, and install a new spark plug if the old one looks fouled or worn. Sharpen or replace the blade so the first cuts of the season are clean. Check tire pressure on riding mowers and lubricate cables, pivot points, and wheel bearings as the manual suggests. At the end of the season, run the fuel tank nearly dry or add stabilizer to fresh fuel and run the engine to distribute it. Clean the deck deeply, remove the battery on electric‑start models, and store the mower in a dry place.