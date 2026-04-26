Bathroom Habits Around the World: What the US Can Learn

Bathroom habits are among the most personal aspects of daily life, yet they vary significantly across cultures. What feels normal in one country may seem unfamiliar—or even surprising—in another.

In the United States, bathroom hygiene has traditionally centered around convenience and familiarity, with toilet paper as the dominant method. However, as global awareness increases and conversations around hygiene evolve, many Americans are beginning to look beyond their borders for inspiration.

By examining how other parts of the world approach cleanliness, comfort, and sustainability, it becomes clear that the US has much to learn from international practices.