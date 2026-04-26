What Are the Hidden Costs First-Time House Flippers Need to Watch Out For?

You don’t usually get burned on the obvious costs. Stamp duty, purchase price, paint, kitchen, bathroom. Everyone sees those coming. It’s the sneaky stuff that chews up your margin while you’re busy picking tile colours and pretending the spreadsheet still works.

I’ve watched first-time flippers lose $40,000 to $80,000 in profit without making one dramatic mistake. Just death by a hundred smaller costs. Holding costs that dragged on. Repairs they thought could wait. Trades coming back twice because the scope was vague. That sort of pain.

If you’re flipping in Australia, you need to stop thinking like a shopper and start thinking like a builder, a valuer and a lender all at once. Not glamorous. Very profitable.